Ethiopian, Eritrean Leaders Vow To Cement Bilateral Ties

Addis Ababa, December 27, 2019 (FBC) – President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed hosted a State Dinner yesterday in honor of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

The State Dinner held at the National Palace was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Minister of Peace, Muferihat kamil, and religious leaders, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders vowed to work towards enhancing peace and bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Eritrean President concluded yesterday his two-day official visit to Ethiopia.

He visited different development projects, including beautifying Sheger project and Entoto observatory and research center, in Addis Ababa,

He also visited the Adama industrial park, Dukem eastern industry zone and Holland dairy in Oromia regional state.

Moreover, the Eritrean President laid a cornerstone for the construction of Eritrean Embassy in Addis Ababa, around Sidist Kilo.

Ethiopia and Eritrea restored relations last year after ending 20 years of stalemate.

The agreement laid out a new era of cooperation between the two countries, including re-establishing telecommunications and transport links and reopening embassies.

Source Fanabc.com